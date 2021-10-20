Gabby Petito case: Clothing, items belonging to Brian Laundrie discovered in Florida park

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Clothing and other items belonging to Brian Laundrie have been discovered Wednesday in the Florida nature reserve where authorities have been searching for Brian Laundrie.

Fox News reported, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, the parents of fugitive Brian Laundrie, ventured into the Florda park early Wednesday morning, where a reporter overheard an officer tell the coiuple that law enforcement "might have found something."

The Laundrie's lawyer, Steven Bertolino, confirmed to Fox News that "some articles belonging to Brian were found."

Officers are now conducting a more thorough search of the area, Bertolino said.

Check back for updates to this developing story.