Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Gabby Petito case: Clothing, items belonging to Brian Laundrie discovered in Florida park

items.[0].image.alt
Moab Police Department
Brian Laundrie seen on body cam footage in Moab, Utah in August of 2021.
Laundrie-Search-4.jpeg
Posted at 10:39 AM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 12:39:07-04

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Clothing and other items belonging to Brian Laundrie have been discovered Wednesday in the Florida nature reserve where authorities have been searching for Brian Laundrie.

Fox News reported, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, the parents of fugitive Brian Laundrie, ventured into the Florda park early Wednesday morning, where a reporter overheard an officer tell the coiuple that law enforcement "might have found something."

The Laundrie's lawyer, Steven Bertolino, confirmed to Fox News that "some articles belonging to Brian were found."

Officers are now conducting a more thorough search of the area, Bertolino said.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere