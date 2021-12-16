Kraft will pay you $20 to not make cheesecake this holiday season amid cream cheese shortage

Do you have a tradition of making cheesecake every holiday season? Kraft will pay you to break that trend this year, amid a national cream cheese shortage.

In light of a statewide cream cheese scarcity, Kraft, the parent company of Philadelphia Cream Cheese, produced a video on social media offering people compensation for not cooking cheesecake.

The video stated, "No cream cheese on shelves means no cheesecakes on tables." "If you can't make your favorite cheesecake, we'll buy you any other dessert."

With a valid receipt, customers can get $20 from Kraft this month. According to the website, here's how it works:

Starting Friday at 11 a.m. through Saturday, people can attempt to claim a limited dessert reservation. Use the link Kraft provides to buy any dessert with a dated receipt between Dec. 17 - Dec. 24. From Dec. 28 - Jan. 4, 2022, use the link to submit a dessert receipt and a chance to receive $20.

Reservations are taken on a first-come, first-served basis until all of the available spaces are filled. Click here for more details on how to claim the $20.