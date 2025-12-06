Judge won't grant Utah legislature stay on redistricting

SALT LAKE CITY — The judge overseeing the redistricting litigation in Utah has once again rejected the legislature's demands.

Late Friday, 3rd District Court Judge Dianna Gibson issued a ruling rejected the Republican supermajority legislature's request for a stay. She dismissed their arguments that a boundary issue identified by Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson was enough to halt the new map submitted by the plaintiffs in the litigation.

"This Court, however, has no obligation to reconsider its rulings, particularly given that the request is not being made through a motion and merely repeats previously rejected arguments without any attempt to address the Court's legal analysis and identify any specific error," Judge Gibson wrote.

That means the current map, which Judge Gibson declared complies with Proposition 4's tenets on independent redistricting, will continue to be in place (with some minor boundary adjustments by the Lt. Governor's Office). The legislature's attorneys asked for a stay but were denied that request.

Russ Slade, FOX 13 News

The League of Women Voters and Mormon Women Voters of Utah and Mormon Women for Ethical Government sued the legislature, accusing it of overriding Prop. 4 and passing a map that gerrymandered Republicans into power over all four of Utah's congressional districts. Judge Gibson ruled in their favor and tossed out Utah's map, ordering a new redistricting process (that the legislature did under protest). She then rejected the map submitted by the legislature in favor of one the plaintiffs' expert drew, declaring it abides closest to Prop. 4's demands for independent redistricting.

That led to a new map that has a highly competitive district in Salt Lake County, where prominent Democrats have rushed to declare their candidacy for the new congressional district. The legislature also announced plans for an appeal — but asked for a stay when the Lt. Governor brought up boundary issues with the court.

In Friday's ruling, Judge Gibson rejected the legislature's claims it has had no chance to appeal her decisions, noting their attorneys stipulated to many delays.

"Now, after having agreed to and participated in the remedial process without objection and after the Court issued the November 10, 2025 Ruling choosing Map 1, the Legislative Defendants cannot now assert that the Court lacked authority to preside over the remedial proceedings. Given the stipulation, that argument is waived," she wrote.

Judge Gibson also reminded them that the map submitted by the legislature was not compliant with the law.

"While a state court's role in redistricting is new to Utah, this judicial function is neither new nor novel. It is well settled that when the political branches fail to enact lawful electoral maps, the judiciary's duty to provide an effective remedy is not discretionary," she wrote. "Rather, courts have a fundamental obligation to uphold constitutional rights and to ensure a lawful electoral map is in place, including by adopting one proposed by a party in the proceedings. This authority is firmly rooted in both federal and state court precedent. Without the court's remedial power, the right to vote could be rendered illusory and the constitutional guarantee of free and lawful elections would go unfulfilled."

The judge's ruling is not necessarily surprising to the legislature. Last month, Republican leaders on Utah's Capitol Hill urged her to issue the ruling and wrap up the case so they could begin an appeals process to the Utah Supreme Court. Lawmakers are also expected to vote on Tuesday in a special session of the legislature to extend a deadline for candidates to file in the new congressional districts.