Lee outlines distinctions between himself and challenger McMillan

SALT LAKE CITY — Senator Mike Lee fended off two challengers to win the Republican nomination to keep his Senate seat, and sees his opponent in the general election Evan McMillan as being "the Democrats' choice" and therefore someone who will "support President Biden's agenda of paying more for everything."

Lee distinguishes himself from McMillan by saying he is a conservative Republican who represents Utah values and will not advance the "Democrats' failed policy positions."

In response to charges from McMillan that he is part of the extreme wing of the Republican party, he says that he represents American values, claiming that McMillan supports the Democrats' position on abortion and will work to expand abortion access, which he believes is an issue for legislators to consider, not judges.

Lee also claims he will work to bring inflation under control and blames President Biden for escalating prices on gasoline and food, while pointing to his efforts to secure baby formula during the shortage earlier this year.

When asked about the January 6 hearings that are investigating the attempt to overthrow the 2020 election, Lee says that "Democrats are scrambling" and that "this is just a distraction effort over something that happened two years ago" when the focus should be on having a government that works for all Americans.

Lee and McMillan will face each other in the general election on November 8.