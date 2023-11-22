Mendenhall with early lead for Salt Lake City Mayor; Anderson not conceding

SALT LAKE CITY — A winner has not yet been declared in the race for Salt Lake City Mayor, but the incumbent has a strong lead as of Tuesday night.

Mayor Erin Mendenhall gave a speech to her supporters shortly after 9 p.m., in which she stopped just short of declaring victory.

"I am so excited to keep Salt Lake City moving forward," she said. "The returns right now are looking very strong, and we're feeling very good."

As of Tuesday night around 9:50, Mendenhall had 59 percent of the vote with 21,806, with Rocky Anderson trailing at 34 percent with 12,522 votes. Michael Valentine 6 percent with 2,372.

The election was done by ranked-choice voting. This meant voters could list their candidates in order of preference, and then after one round, the eliminated candidate's votes would be given to whomever each voter's second choice was (if they chose to rank them).

Anderson was the city's mayor from 2000-2008 and mounted an effort to return to office this election year.

Valentine is an activist and small business owner.

“I’ve been at peace with this election for a long time now," Valentine said Tuesday night as election results trickled in. "I’m very happy with the work we’ve done to have a David and Goliath story of running a people’s campaign for $3000 against these mayors that go up onstage and out-debate these mayors."

Mendenhall has been in office since 2019 after Mayor Jackie Biskupski chose not to run after one single term to focus on family matters.

Stay tuned to FOX 13 News on the air and online for the latest election results. Click HERE to track the results for all statewide races up-to-the-minute.