Utah advocates helping Wyoming to get cannabis measures on the ballot

EVANSTON, Wyoming — Medical cannabis may be on the ballot in Wyoming with the help of advocates who helped push the initiative through in Utah.

Wyoming is considering two cannabis-related measures; one would legalize medical cannabis, and the other would decriminalize cannabis possession.

"We’re encouraging medical freedom and medical liberty . . . voters do understand what it is," said Wyoming Patients Coalition advocate Madonna Long.

Uinta County resident Penny Deanda is joining the effort, explaining that she has depression and back pain from surgeries, but got in trouble when when using cannabis to relieve her conditions.

Wyoming's legislature even considered a bill to allow recreational use of marijuana, but it failed to advance.

Therefore, the Wyoming Patients Coalition decided to take the issues directly to the voters, using a path similar to what Utah advocates took in 2018.

And one of the advocates from the Utah effort is working in Wyoming, though notes the political differences at play.

"We don’t have the presence of the LDS Church. Right out of the gate, that’s the biggest difference. They still are both very conservative states . . . they lean more of a Libertarian Republican flair," said Senior Consultant Christine Stenquist, who is working on the Wyoming initiatives.

To qualify for the 2022 ballot, backers have to get nearly 42 thousand signatures by next year. So far, organizers are seeing early success.

Hot springs county has already met the minimum requirements. Organizers are trying for 60 thousand signatures statewide.