Uniquely Utah: 'Junk in the Trunk' in Fort Duchesne

FORT DUCHESNE, Utah — Utah’s highways and back roads are dotted with small shops that are vital to their local economies.

One such place in Fort Duchesne is called “Junk in the Trunk.”

“We look for the rare, unique, one-of-a-kind items,” said owner Tonia Steffy.

Some customers come for nostalgia, others seeking oddities like a purse made from armadillos.

“We’ve got a lot of refinished furniture, a huge collection of Vaseline glass," Steffy said.

The building that houses it all was originally a trading post in 1934. It has been several things since, including a deli and a restaurant.

Regardless of what it’s been, the walls have always served as an unofficial gathering spot for the community and visitors alike.

The current shop has 21 vendors who exhibit and sell their goods at Junk in the Trunk.

“Most of them are stay-at-home moms," Steffy said. "I do have a couple that they have other full-time jobs and this is their hobby, but I have others that this is their full-time job. They rely on the sales they make out of this store."

The pandemic has been hard on small-town shops.

“We were really treading water there for quite a while,” Steffy said.

As they head into the time of year when good weather typically brings more tourists, they’re hoping visitors will take the time to stop in and shop or at least take the time to appreciate a small roadside shop with a long history.