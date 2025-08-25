Big time UFC, WWE events booked for Delta Center through 2026

SALT LAKE CITY — The renovated Delta Center will be getting a lot more physical as the arena has booked major UFC and WWE events starting this fall.

Smith Entertainment Group and the Utah Sports Commission have reached an agreement to bring the events to Salt Lake City, beginning with the WWE taking over Delta Center on back-to-back nights.

The arena will host the WWE's Friday Night SmackDown on Oct. 31, followed by Saturday Night's Main Event on Nov. 1.

In 2026, Delta Center will host one of the UFC's signature numbered events, although the exact date and card have not been announced. According to arena officials, UFC cards in 2022, 2023, and 2024 hold the top three spots for the highest-grossing events in Delta Center history.

“We are thrilled that live WWE entertainment and UFC action will return to Utah,” said Chris Barney with Smith Entertainment Group. “Every TKO event Delta Center has hosted has captivated fans and brought people from across the country into Salt Lake City, creating opportunities to showcase Utah’s world class sports and entertainment landscape."

Information on the UFC date and tickets sales for all the events will be announced in the future.