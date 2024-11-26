'Hope dealer' continues to lead charge in feeding Salt Lake City's homeless

SALT LAKE CITY — A non-profit dedicated to feeding people who are experiencing homelessness continues to grow.

Be a Little Too Kind is being recognized as the Smith’s Zero Hunger, Zero Waste Hero for the month of November.

“We feed the homies – that's what we call them – our homies,” said Jessica Lowe, founder of Be a Little Too Kind. “We feed them a hot, homemade meal each week, every Thursday. We also give them a sack lunch.”

Since starting the non-profit in 2021, Lowe has seen it grow.

In 2023, Be a Little Too Kind served about 6000 hot meals. So far in 2024, the organization has surpassed that total, with several more weeks until the new year.

A small army of volunteers and donors makes it possible.

“The reason why I love doing it is seeing how much this act of kindness in their week, enlightens their week so much,” said Isaak Lowe, Jessica’s son who also volunteers.

Jessica spends hours every week and cooks most of the food in her home’s kitchen. It is a labor of love because she knows it makes a difference.

“We have been able to see a good handful of homies get off the street and go into addiction recovery and change their life around,” she said. “They reach out to us to let us know these new milestones in their life.”

The cause is so important, she doesn’t even take time off for the holidays.

“I love spending Thanksgiving with the homies. It’s the best way to spend Thanksgiving,” she said. “I feel like it makes them feel more special knowing that we aren’t spending time with our families because we consider them our families.”

Jessica hopes the organization grows with more locations and the addition of food trucks.

She calls herself a “hope dealer” and she is committed to bringing hope to those who need it the most.

“They also always ask why I do this and my answer to them is always, ‘because this is what Jesus would do,’” she said.

CLICK HERE to volunteer, donate or learn more about Be a Little Too Kind.