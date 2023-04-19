Texas cheerleaders shot after one reportedly got into wrong car

A man is accused of shooting two cheerleaders in a city just outside of Austin, Texas.

The cheerleaders were reportedly leaving practice when one of them accidentally got into the wrong car that was parked in an H-E-B grocery store parking lot early Tuesday morning.

The girl got out of the car and proceeded to get into the correct car. However, police said Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr., who was in the other car, got out and started shooting into the car filled with four cheerleaders.

The father of Payton Washington, who was shot in the back and leg, told NBC Newsthat the parking lot was their designated carpool spot.

Washington was flown to a nearby hospital and was listed in critical condition. Her father said she was stable but had to have her spleen removed.

The gunfire struck another cheerleader, but police said she was treated and released. The other two cheerleaders were not injured.

Their cheer company, Woodlands Elite, posted a tribute to the girls on Instagram.

"Please keep these girls and our WE cheer family in your thoughts and prayers," the post states.

Rodriguez is currently in the Bastrop County Jail. He's charged with deadly conduct, a third-degree felony. Bail has been set at $500,000

