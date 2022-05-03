Aggie Creamery is celebrating 100 Years of serving up ice cream scoops

Aggie Ice Cream has been around for a century... and the 100 Year Celebration is in full swing at the store on the campus of Utah State University.

Bridgett Liberty, Aggie Ice Cream Program Coordinator, says every month this year they'll have a new flavor or retro flavor. They're also debuting new flavors.

In May, the flavor of the month is S'more Aggie.

Aggie Ice Cream also makes its own waffle cones, and they sell cheese, milk and other products made right on campus too.

And, she says there are giveaways. If you're at the store in person, scan a bar code for your chance to win. You can also visit their Facebook and Instagram pages to enter for prizes.

You can learn more by visiting aggieicecream.usu.edu.