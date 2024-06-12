Experience the beauty of nature and remember a loved one lost at a butterfly release

Otters & Others is a nonprofit Zoo in Stockton, Utah with a mission to make a difference in the world by conserving the preserving the animals on this planet and educate people about them.

Owner Kristin Rasmussen says they love sharing this passion with the community through free events, a volunteer program, education programs at schools and to help and bring tourism to Tooele County.

On June 29, 2024, they are holding a butterfly release memorial event from 11am to 1pm where you can experience the beauty of nature and remember a lost loved one.

Starting at 10am that day there will be vendors and food trucks too.

You can go to ottersandothers.com for more information.