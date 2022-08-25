Going back to school can create a lot of added stress for kdis

As kids go back to school there's a lot of added stress and some students may be dealing with anxiety or depression.

These are some factors can often play into the risk of suicide.

In this week's Healthier Together story, Regence BlueCross BlueShield is helping us tackle this tough topic.

Dr. Mike Franz, Regence's Senior Medical Director of Behavioral Health, says in Utah, the teen suicide rate is the sixth highest in the country.

"We're not even talking about teenagers, we're talking about elementary school children that are now suicidal at increasing rates that are incredibly disturbing and really call for action," Dr. Franz says.

He says kids worry about their future in unprecedented ways including environmental concerns, political division, the pandemic, social media and online bullying.

Parents can try to be more aware and restrict access to all prescription and over-the-counter drugs that are being used in the majority of youth suicide attempts.

Dr. Franz says, "We know with toddlers that we have to secure our medication, they think it's candy or something like that, but we have to adjust our expectations and now start thinking about securing these medications for even as young as 9 or 10 years old because they're being used as increasing rates to try to do self harm."

He suggests using a lockbox in your home for all medications and open the lines of communication with your kids.

Also, it's important to watch for signs of anxiety or depression like a headache, stomach ache, changes in eating and sleeping habits, withdrawing from friends, frequent sadness, declining grades and talking about being gone.

If a parent is concerned, Dr. Franz says the best place to start is with your primary care provider.

And you can also call the new National Suicide Hotline Number at "988" for additional resources.