Mountain View Village in Riverton is a premier mixed-use lifestyle center

Mountain View Village has something for every age. From food, to shopping, beauty, escape rooms, toys, you name it!

Jenny put on her hard hat as the finishing touches of Phase 2 were being made, and tried delicious food from two of the restaurants there.

Foodie blogger Camille Walker introduced Jenny to Wanna-Cinn, with amazing cinnamon rolls that will definitely make you want to eat dessert first.

Camille also brought some food from Super Chix which features amazing chicken sandwiches.

Mountain View Village Phase 2 Grand Opening is June 30th through July 4th with your favorite movie characters wandering all around the property plus concerts and fireworks every night!

The Gold Ticket Giveaway is June 30 at 9am and you have the chance to win one of five $500.00 shopping sprees!! 500 signature Mountain View Village swag bags will be distributed around 11AM with five bags will contain $500 in gift cards for a shopping spree at Mountain View Village!

Visit MountainViewVillage.com for a list of all the stores as well as information on the Grand Opening festivities.

