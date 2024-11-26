Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Ginger Chicken

Ginger Chicken

Ingredients

¼ c. brown sugar

½ tsp. kosher salt + ¼ tsp. pepper

3 tbsp. soy sauce

1 ½ lb. chicken tenders

2 tbsp. rice vinegar

2 tbsp. ginger, fresh grated or chopped

1/8 tsp. white pepper

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

¾ c. chicken broth

4 green onions, chopped

1 tbsp. corntarch

1 tbsp. olive oil

Rice to serve toasted sesame seeds to garnish

Directions

1. In a bowl, whisk together the brown sugar, soy sauce, rice vinegar, white pepper, chicken broth, and cornstarch. Set aside.

2. Season the chicken on all sides with the salt and pepper. Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Once hot add the chicken and cook 3-4 minutes per side or until golden brown and the internal temperature reaches at least 160 degrees. Remove it from the pan.

3. Add in the ginger and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add in the garlic and green onions and cook another minute. Add in the sauce you mixed earlier and allow it to cook until is thickened and bubbling. Add the chicken to the pan and toss to coat.

4. Serve the chicken and sauce warm over cooked rice. Garnish with toasted sesame seeds. Enjoy!

