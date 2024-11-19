The Slurpee Truck visits FOX 13's The PLACE!

The Slurpee Truck is in Salt Lake City to celebrate the comeback of the Mountain Dew iconic Blue Shock Slurpee!

It's part of a tour that's going to college towns across the country through the end of December, 2024.

You can visit the truck in Salt Lake City from November 20 to November 23, 2024.

November 20 – Univ. of Utah Student Union

November 21 – Univ of Utah Kahlert Village Quad

November 22 – Univ. of Utah HPER Highway

November 23 – Univ. of Utah vs. Iowa State Game

For more information visit 7-eleven.com and mountaindew.com.

