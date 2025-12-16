U Online allows educators to get an advanced degree without relocating or pausing their careers

U Online's Master of Arts in Teaching-Fine Arts program (MAT-FA) is a hybrid/low-residency graduate program designed with working educators and community artists in mind.

The program utilizes the arts to forward educational experiences that can support all learners in our schools and communities. It is perfect for those teaching all ages.

Ashley Hawk visited the University of Utah to learn more about it from Associate Dean, College of Fine Arts, Kelly Mcintyre-Martinez.

Kelly says this graduate program brings all five academic units and the U's renowned arts education faculty in the College of Fine Arts together from visual art, theatre, music, dance, and film/media arts.

The MAT-FA allows educators from across the state and country the opportunity to obtain their advanced degree from the University of Utah without having to stop working, pause their careers or relocate.

Kelly says, "We are passionate about being a College of Fine Arts and University that is accessible to teachers and allows them the opportunity to stay teaching in our schools and communities where we need them the most!"

There's also a 10-day summer intensive on campus where students research, share, create and learn skills together that they can take back to their classrooms.

The summer intensive is followed by asynchronous online work that educators complete while they are teaching in their schools or communities.

For three years in a row, the program has sustained a100 percent retention rate.

Applications are now being accepted for the Summer 2026 cohort, applications are due March 15, 2026.

You can apply today at online.utah.edu/graduate-programs/matfa/index.php.