UCU launches EverGREEN, an inaugural comprehensive campaign

Generations of Utahns have changed the trajectories of their lives at Utah Valley University (UVU).

UVU is the largest university in the state and nearly 77 percent of UVU graduates remain here 10 years after graduation.

It is reported by the Kem C. Gardner Institute that Utah County will experience the most growth between now and 2060 with more than half a million additional residents.

UVU is preparing to meet the needs of our growing state. This past week, they launched a new fundraising campaign titled, EverGREEN and in turn followed that announcement up with a $28.5 million dollar gift from Utah Community Credit Union.

That means more students will have access, and financial barriers will be removed for them to attend school.

UVU’s inaugural comprehensive campaign focuses on student scholarships, college and unit initiatives, infrastructure to meet rising enrollment demands, planned gifts, and endowment increases to provide ongoing support for future generations.

You can learn more at uvu.edu/evergreen.

