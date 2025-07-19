Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Car runs into a crowd of people, injuring at least 20 near Los Angeles

8-10 people are in critical condition and 10-15 others are in fair condition.
Aerial view of East Hollywood.
The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that at least 20 people were struck by an unknown car early Saturday morning in East Hollywood. The incident occurred about 2 miles from the area's famed Walk of Fame on Santa Monica Boulevard.

Eight to 10 people were reportedly in critical condition, while 10-15 others were in fair condition. The incident was first reported at 1:59 a.m. local time.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it is coordinating patient triage and transport at this time.

The department did not release any other details.

