Breezy with isolated storms, dry this weekend

A weak storm brushes by today bringing gusty winds and a chance for a few showers and storms in Northern Utah and Southwest Wyoming.

There's plenty of sunshine, but it'll be breezy across the state. Highs climb to the upper 70s and low 80s across the Wasatch Front. St. George only hits the mid 80s. This is well below average.

Winds will be out of the south and they really start to pick up this afternoon. Keep this in mind if you have outdoor plans. Isolated showers and storms are also possible in Northern Utah. The best chance for showers are near the Idaho border and in Southwest Wyoming, but we're not ruling out a stray shower across the Wasatch Front.

You're in the clear this weekend though! As high pressure builds back in, expect lots of sunshine to enjoy and it'll feel great to get outside. Saturday reaches the low 80s. It'll get warmer Sunday as we climb in the uppers 80s.