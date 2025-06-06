Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Flash Flood Warning issued for Washington County area

snow-canyon-02.jpg
Utah Department of Natural Resources
snow-canyon-02.jpg
Posted
and last updated

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Washington County, including Snow Canyon State Park, due to heavy rain from thunderstorms on Thursday.

The warning is also in effect for the Snow Canyon and Johnson Canyon areas.

The National Weather Service said flooding should be expected at normally dry washes, creeks and streams, and backcountry roads.

The warning will last until 9:15 p.m.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere