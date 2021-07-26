Large portions of southern Utah, Zion National Park under Flash Flood Watch

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — A large section of southern Utah is currently under a Flash Flood Watch that will remain in effect until midnight.

The watch stretches across seven counties and includes most of Zion National Park, especially near the Brian Head Burn Scar, and parts of Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.

Draining along the Interstate 15 corridor in Iron County could be affected, so drivers should use caution.

A flash flood watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flooding, but does not mean flooding with occur.

Watches and warnings have been issued nearly every day for a week in the southern part of the state, as heavy rains have caused massive flooding in areas around Utah.