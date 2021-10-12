Watch
Weather

Actions

Storm brings an early taste of winter

Posted at 8:04 AM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 10:04:59-04

A winter storm is bringing widespread snow and rain showers to the Beehive State. We're just seeing rain in the valleys along the Wasatch Front. Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories are in effect for many locations above 5500 ft.

It's going to be cloudy, cold and wet today. Rain and snow showers are on and off throughout the day. They will taper off this evening with some lingering snow showers in the north tomorrow morning.

We get a brief break from the wet weather Wednesday with a quick-hitting storm moving through Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere