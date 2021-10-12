Storm brings an early taste of winter

A winter storm is bringing widespread snow and rain showers to the Beehive State. We're just seeing rain in the valleys along the Wasatch Front. Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories are in effect for many locations above 5500 ft.

It's going to be cloudy, cold and wet today. Rain and snow showers are on and off throughout the day. They will taper off this evening with some lingering snow showers in the north tomorrow morning.

We get a brief break from the wet weather Wednesday with a quick-hitting storm moving through Thursday.