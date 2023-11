American Airlines flight attendants discussing plans for strike

The union representing flight attendants who work for American Airlines will announce on Monday what their next steps will be as they continue to seek a collective bargaining agreement with the company.

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants said on Friday it met with American Airlines officials as part of federal mediation with the National Mediation Board. The union had set last week as a deadline to make progress in its attempt to secure a contract with the airline.

On Friday, the union said it is preparing to issue next steps, including asking the National Mediation Board to engage in a 30-day cooling-off period, which would allow the union to begin going on strike at the end of the 30-day period.

The timing of a possible strike could come right around the Christmas holiday if the two sides are unable to reach an agreement. In order for a strike to happen, the National Mediation Board would have to release the two sides from mediation.

President Joe Biden could also create an emergency board.

The National Mediation Board says that 99% of disputes it has handled since 1980 have ended without a work stoppage.

The union says its employees haven't received a pay raise since 2019 as it continues to work without a contract.

In August, workers overwhelmingly voted to authorize the union to strike. The union represents 26,000 American Airlines workers.

"Flight attendants are ready to take the steps necessary toward a strike as soon as this holiday season," said Julie Hedrick, national president of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants. "We have advised management to respond meaningfully to the economic and non-economic proposals we’ve passed at the negotiating table. We don’t want to strike — but we will take those steps if management doesn’t respond meaningfully."

