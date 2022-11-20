1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Watch Now
Watch Now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
x
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
News
Local News
National News
FOX 13 News 360
Health
Politics
Sports
Salt Lake City Int'l Airport
Weather
Traffic
FOX 13 Investigates
Positively Utah
Good Day Utah
Community
Zero Hunger Hero
We're Open
Recipes
Zero Fatalities
UCAIR
Give a Child a Book
Give A Child A Book
The Place
Funding Your Future
Be a Guest on The PLACE
doTERRA
SelectHealth
Contests
Dream Team
Nominate Someone for a FOX 13 Dream Team Surprise!
About Us
Staff Bios
Contact Us
TV Listings
World Cup Schedule
Seen on FOX 13 News
Jobs at FOX 13
Moving Forward
Healthier Together
Brand Spotlight
Advertise with Us
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
Local News
FOX 13 Investigates
The PLACE
Weather
Contests
Dream Team
Home Pros
Positively Utah
Your BeUTAHful
Two Americas
Give A Child A Book
World Cup
Candy Cane Corner
Quick links...
Local News
FOX 13 Investigates
The PLACE
Weather
Contests
Dream Team
Home Pros
Positively Utah
Your BeUTAHful
Two Americas
Give A Child A Book
World Cup
Candy Cane Corner
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Great Salt Lake Collaborative
Great Salt Lake Collaborative
Lots of options for saving Great Salt Lake, but the simplest — use less water
Sheri Quinn, Utah Public Radio, and Ben Winslow, Fox 13 News
9:12 AM, Nov 20, 2022
Great Salt Lake Collaborative
Bill upending how Utahns pay for water gets dammed up in the legislature
Ben Winslow
2:47 PM, Nov 16, 2022
Great Salt Lake Collaborative
Utah may pay farmers not to grow crops to help Great Salt Lake
Ben Winslow
4:39 PM, Nov 15, 2022
Great Salt Lake Collaborative
Las Vegas has strict outdoor watering restrictions - Should Utah do the same?
Ben Winslow, Fox 13 News and Sheri Quinn, Utah Public Radio
6:01 AM, Nov 14, 2022
Great Salt Lake Collaborative
Cox issues proclamation suspending water diversions to help Great Salt Lake
Ben Winslow
4:11 PM, Nov 03, 2022
Great Salt Lake Collaborative
New research and initiatives to help save the Great Salt Lake
Ben Winslow
4:48 PM, Oct 31, 2022
Great Salt Lake Collaborative
Group says changing Utah tax laws could put 20% more water in Great Salt Lake
Ben Winslow
12:00 PM, Oct 26, 2022
Great Salt Lake Collaborative
How much to build a pipeline to fill the Great Salt Lake?
Ben Winslow
4:27 PM, Oct 13, 2022
Great Salt Lake Collaborative
Utahns face 'painful steps' as Great Salt Lake shrinks
Ben Winslow
4:27 PM, Oct 13, 2022
Great Salt Lake Collaborative
Now is the time to take action to save the Great Salt Lake
Max Roth
9:50 PM, Oct 12, 2022
Great Salt Lake Collaborative
How is a lake similar to Great Salt Lake now thriving?
Max Roth
9:27 PM, Oct 11, 2022
Great Salt Lake Collaborative
Is dry California lake a peek into the future of the Great Salt Lake?
Max Roth
3:13 AM, Oct 11, 2022
Great Salt Lake Collaborative
Finding solutions for a shrinking Great Salt Lake
Max Roth
9:04 PM, Oct 09, 2022
Great Salt Lake Collaborative
Great Salt Lake so low, water level measurement system no longer works
Ben Winslow
2:58 PM, Oct 07, 2022
About Us
Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere