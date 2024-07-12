1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Watch Now
Watch Now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
×
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
News
Local News
National News
Great Salt Lake Collaborative
Health
Politics
Sports
Utah Made
Weather
FOX 13 Investigates
AirView
Traffic
The Place
Be a Guest on The PLACE
SelectHealth
Good Day Utah
Positively Utah
Community
Zero Hunger Hero
Recipes
Cool Schools
Erase Student Lunch Debt
Your Voice
Wellness Wednesday
Give A Child A Book
Home Pros
Contests
Dream Team
Nominate Someone for a FOX 13 Dream Team Surprise!
About Us
Staff Bios
Contact Us
TV Listings
Seen on FOX 13 News
Jobs at FOX 13
Moving Forward
UTAH 16
Healthier Together
Brand Spotlight
Advertise with Us
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
Weather
Local News
FOX 13 Investigates
The PLACE
Dream Team
Positively Utah
Your BeUTAHful
Great Salt Lake Collaborative
Utah 16
Scripps News
Contests
AirView
VIP Newsletter
Quick links...
Weather
Local News
FOX 13 Investigates
The PLACE
Dream Team
Positively Utah
Your BeUTAHful
Great Salt Lake Collaborative
Utah 16
Scripps News
Contests
AirView
VIP Newsletter
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Utah Hockey Club
Utah Hockey Club
Utah Hockey Club begins sale of single-game tickets
Jeff Tavss
1:15 PM, Jul 12, 2024
Utah Hockey Club
Here's the deal between SLC and Smith Entertainment Group
Ben Winslow
4:13 PM, Jul 05, 2024
Utah Hockey Club
SLC's tallest buildings, ticket fees for housing and more in NHL arena deal
Ben Winslow
7:54 PM, Jul 02, 2024
Utah Hockey Club
'No way I'm going anywhere!' Yeti isn't headed to NHL
Jeff Tavss
3:06 PM, Jul 02, 2024
Utah Hockey Club
FULL SCHEDULE: Utah Hockey Club releases inaugural season schedule
Jeff Tavss
10:18 AM, Jul 02, 2024
Utah Hockey Club
New draftees don't waste time taking ice for Utah Hockey Club camp
Jeff Rhineer
4:32 PM, Jul 01, 2024
Utah Hockey Club
Utah Hockey Club to host Blackhawks in first-ever NHL game
Jeff Tavss
10:23 AM, Jul 01, 2024
Utah Hockey Club
Oops! Did Utah GM spill beans on team's nickname?
Jeff Tavss
5:51 PM, Jun 29, 2024
Utah Hockey Club
Utah trades for Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev at NHL Draft
Jeff Tavss
10:14 AM, Jun 29, 2024
Utah Hockey Club
Utah Hockey Club selects Tij Iginla with No. 6 pick in NHL Draft
Jeff Tavss
5:56 PM, Jun 28, 2024
Utah Hockey Club
'Spicy Tuna' excited to bring hard-nosed brand of hockey to Utah
Jeff Rhineer
3:43 PM, Jun 28, 2024
Utah Hockey Club
Deke? Five Hole? How strong is Utah's hockey IQ?
Bob Evans
3:07 PM, Jun 28, 2024
Utah Hockey Club
SLC, Smith Entertainment Group finalizing downtown development deal
Ben Winslow
1:20 PM, Jun 28, 2024
Utah Hockey Club
What's the design process behind branding Utah's Hockey Club?
Kerri Cronk
6:35 AM, Jun 28, 2024
Utah Hockey Club
Utah Hockey Club will use Olympic Oval as temporary practice facility
Melanie Porter
10:48 AM, Jun 26, 2024
Utah Hockey Club
Utah Hockey Club signs 'Spicy Tuna,' Liam O'Brien, to new deal
Jeff Tavss
10:45 AM, Jun 26, 2024
Sports
Alex Meruelo stopping his attempts to bring 'Coyotes' NHL team back to AZ
Tannya Barba
11:15 PM, Jun 24, 2024
Utah Hockey Club
Utah Hockey Club's first-ever game set as preseason schedule released
Jeff Tavss
10:16 AM, Jun 20, 2024
Utah Hockey Club
Got the voice? Apply to be Utah Hockey Club's play-by-play announcer
Jeff Tavss
4:27 PM, Jun 19, 2024
Utah Hockey Club
First look! Utah Hockey Club unveils inaugural season jerseys
Jeff Tavss
3:00 PM, Jun 13, 2024
Utah Hockey Club
Utah NHL team naming vote whittled down to Final 6
Jeff Tavss
10:12 AM, Jun 06, 2024
Utah Hockey Club
Utah NHL fans get first look at Delta Center hockey setup
Andrea Urban
5:32 PM, Jun 04, 2024
Utah Hockey Club
Utah NHL team drops the puck on season tickets sales
Jeff Tavss
9:57 AM, Jun 04, 2024
Utah Hockey Club
Are these the new logos for Utah's NHL team?
Jeff Tavss
3:55 PM, Jun 03, 2024
Utah Hockey Club
Did these 2 nicknames make final four for Utah NHL team?
Jeff Tavss
7:00 PM, May 29, 2024
Utah Hockey Club
VIDEO: Green Jello makes case to be nickname for Utah's NHL team
Jeff Tavss
12:28 PM, May 23, 2024
Utah Hockey Club
Utah goalie Connor Ingram wins NHL award for sportsmanship, dedication to game
Jeff Tavss
5:46 PM, May 15, 2024
Utah Hockey Club
New betting favorite leads pack for Utah's new NHL nickname
Jeff Tavss
12:07 PM, May 15, 2024
Utah Hockey Club
Utah NHL team sends art exhibit to penalty box
Jeff Tavss
11:05 AM, May 14, 2024
Utah Hockey Club
Utah NHL team's nickname to be... Utah NHL Team, for now
Jeff Tavss
6:59 PM, May 08, 2024
Utah Hockey Club
Utah stays at No. 6 in NHL Draft
Jeff Tavss
4:49 PM, May 07, 2024
Utah Hockey Club
What are Utah's odds in the NHL draft lottery tomorrow?
Max Roth
6:42 PM, May 06, 2024
Utah Hockey Club
Utah NHL team to build training facility at Sandy mall
Chris Arnold
10:20 AM, May 06, 2024
Local News
Proposed sports and entertainment district to give 'facelift' to SLC
Mythili Gubbi
4:35 PM, May 03, 2024
Utah Hockey Club
Why Ryan Smith reversed course with Utah NHL team nickname
Jeff Tavss
11:20 AM, Apr 30, 2024
Utah Hockey Club
Hit the ice! Utah NHL team now hiring local game day officials
Jeff Tavss
11:08 AM, Apr 26, 2024
Utah Hockey Club
NHL players receive warm welcome from Utah fans
Andrea Urban
10:59 PM, Apr 24, 2024
Utah Hockey Club
Fans of Utah's new NHL team chime in on favorite name ideas
Spencer Joseph
10:12 PM, Apr 24, 2024
Utah Hockey Club
Remodeled Delta Center, other developments envisioned with NHL team
Ben Winslow
4:02 PM, Apr 24, 2024
Utah Hockey Club
Utah's NHL team meets fans at 'Welcome the Team' party
Jeff Tavss
2:43 PM, Apr 24, 2024
Utah Hockey Club
Utah NHL team adds 2 new names to trademark list
Jeff Tavss
12:51 PM, Apr 24, 2024
Utah Hockey Club
Utah's NHL players arrive; get first look at SLC fan enthusiasm
Jeff Tavss
10:18 AM, Apr 24, 2024
About Us
Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere