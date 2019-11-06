based on your needs

Geographical areas, such as a county, or a radius around your business location

Various Income levels

Select Education levels

Various Occupations

Age ranges

Gender

Various consumer behavior patterns (car buyers, furniture buyers, etc. etc.)

Various lifestyles

Much more

Traditional TV

OTT (Over The Top) advertising on Smart TVs, and on CTV (Connected TVs) reaching cord cutters and streamers

Mobile phone advertising on premium websites with targeting capabilities

Tablet and desktop website and app advertising with targeting capabilities

Social media (Facebook & Instagram)

Email advertising

Search Engine Marketing (SEM & Google PPC) & SEO

Advertise on OTT apps and audio apps like Newsy

Be a part of the Scripps National Spelling Bee

YouTube advertising

Much more

For all advertising inquiries, contact:We create targeted advertising campaigns with highly customized plans. Here are some examples of the different types of people you can target and reach with FOX 13:We have the following platforms to best reach your targeted potential customers:There is no charge and no obligation for our initial consultation with you.No high pressure and arm twisting. Don’t hesitate, let us show you what we can do for your business!