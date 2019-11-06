Put FOX 13’s Massive Audience to Work for Your Business!
For all advertising inquiries, contact:Local Sales ManagerDeek Litsterdeek.litster@fox13now.comUsually under 24hr reply during business days
We create targeted advertising campaigns with highly customized plans based on your needs
. Here are some examples of the different types of people you can target and reach with FOX 13:
- Geographical areas, such as a county, or a radius around your business location
- Various Income levels
- Select Education levels
- Various Occupations
- Age ranges
- Gender
- Various consumer behavior patterns (car buyers, furniture buyers, etc. etc.)
- Various lifestyles
- Much more
We have the following platforms to best reach your targeted potential customers:
- Traditional TV
- OTT (Over The Top) advertising on Smart TVs, and on CTV (Connected TVs) reaching cord cutters and streamers
- Mobile phone advertising on premium websites with targeting capabilities
- Tablet and desktop website and app advertising with targeting capabilities
- Social media (Facebook & Instagram)
- Email advertising
- Search Engine Marketing (SEM & Google PPC) & SEO
- Advertise on OTT apps and audio apps like Newsy
- Be a part of the Scripps National Spelling Bee
- YouTube advertising
- Much more
There is no charge and no obligation for our initial consultation with you. It’s FREE!
No high pressure and arm twisting. Don’t hesitate, let us show you what we can do for your business!