FOX 13 News not only covers Utah’s communities, but our employees are also part of them. We understand that lives change, and people change, and online search results can have a lasting impact on someone’s ability to move forward.

FOX 13 is now welcoming appeals from people who would like the station to update past articles or remove an article entirely from fox13now.com. We believe these actions will give people the promise of moving forward without minor indiscretions of the past following them into the future.

Which types of stories will we consider editing or removing?

Stories that are eligible for editing or removal include, but are not limited to:

Nonviolent misdemeanor crimes, particularly those from many years ago.

Missing persons cases that are resolved without criminal charges.

Incidents such as Amber Alerts and Silver Alerts which were resolved without criminal charges.

Stories and photos that involve embarrassing, noncriminal behavior.

The decision to edit or remove an article lies solely with the FOX 13 News editorial team.

Which types of stories will we NOT consider removing?

FOX 13 News will not consider requests involving serious felonies, particularly those involving violent crimes.

Public figures and those in positions of trust are held to a higher standard of scrutiny and therefore, stories involving these individuals will be evaluated accordingly.

What research goes into our decisions?

FOX 13 News may check court records and other public records to make an informed, compassionate decision.

Those looking to appeal an article should completely fill out the form below.

If you have physical copies of documents, please mail them to the following address:

FOX 13 News Utah c/o Moving Forward Initiative

5020 West Amelia Earhart Drive

Salt Lake City, Utah 84116