American Airlines flight attendants vote in favor of going on strike

Flight attendants with American Airlines have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike as they push for a new labor contract and better pay.

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants, which represents more than 26,000 workers for the carrier, said 99% voted in favor of going on strike if negotiations with the airline do not yield significant improvements. However, the vote does not mean a strike is imminent or even likely. A federal law requires a mediator to determine whether further negotiations would not lead to a new agreement — a move that rarely happens.

Nonetheless, Union President Julie Hedrick said the vote tells American Airlines that its flight attendants, who haven't received a raise since 2019, are "fired up" and ready for a new labor agreement.

"They ignore this strike vote at their peril," Hedrick said in a statement. "Our contributions to the success of American Airlines must be recognized and respected."

American is not the only airline facing a potential worker strike. Earlier this year, the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association said the workers it represents with the airline voted to authorize a strike, with 99% of the pilots voting in favor.

Pilots at United also started picketing ahead of the busy travel season until the carrier agreed to raise their pay by 40% over the next four years.

