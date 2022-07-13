Canyons School District searching for bus drivers

SANDY, Utah — The Canyons School District is looking for a few good women and men to drive buses and get students to class.

With the school year beginning next month, the district has more than two dozen open driver positions.

“We could really use 30 to 40 more drivers to be very comfortable,” said Jeremy Wardle, transportation director for the district.

Wardle began driving school buses as a college student and said it's a decision that led to his life’s calling in the fields of education and transportation.

“I started doing it as a college student and ended up loving it and stayed there,” Wardle said.

If the district isn’t fully staffed by the time the school year starts in August, current district employees in other roles are trained, licensed and qualified to drive buses. However, the district would like to be fully-staffed.

Driving a bus is a job that is attractive to many retirees who like staying active, enjoy the scheduling flexibility, and have experiencing working with children.

Pay starts at more than $22 per hour.

“If anyone is interested in learning how to drive a bus or just wants to see if they can do it, come on down,” Wardle said. “We will put them in a bus and let them drive the course.”

