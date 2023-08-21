Canyons Virtual Academy now offering courses to middle school students

SANDY, Utah — A virtual learning option available to all high school students in the state is now offering courses to middle school students.

The Canyons Virtual Academy is expanding to students in 6th, 7th and 8th grades.

The program is open to any student in the state regardless of where they reside.

“Our focus really is to supplement what students are already doing,” said Amy Boettger, the principal of the Canyons Virtual Academy.

Boettger says in most cases, the courses taken through the virtual academy are in addition to the work students do at their traditional schools.

“Where we are a little different is we don't necessarily want to disturb what a student is doing that is successful for them,” she said. “We want to be able to supplement what they need.”

Students may take virtual courses through the academy for elective purposes, to earn more credits to graduate early, being away due to long-term travel or to replace a failing grade.

“If a student has failed a class – maybe you failed a freshman English course – if you take a full course that is commensurate, you can replace that failing grade,” Boettger said.

All classes are taken through online modules meaning that classes aren’t taken at a set time. Students can do their work at any time that is convenient for their schedule.

Teachers are available for individual or group sessions if a student is struggling or needs extra guidance.

The academy serves about 5,000 students. Boettger believes the program offers additional flexibility and options to enhance a child’s education.

Students can enroll at no cost.

To learn more about the Canyons Virtual Academy click here.