Childhood vaccinations decline nationwide ahead of new school year

SALT LAKE CITY — As health officials report child vaccination rates are on the decline, Utah officials host clinics to get kids up to date on immunizations before the start of a new school year.

The percentage of children receiving three doses of the vaccine against Diptheria, tetanus and pertussis fell five percentage points to 81% last year.

That's the lowest percentage in 30 years, officials report.

Utah requires at least seven immunizations for any students in grades kindergarten through 12. Those requirements also apply to daycare centers, nursery schools and even family home care.

When students enter seventh grade, the immunization list grows to include the meningitis vaccination.

For families who may need a little financial help getting vaccinations done, the Utah County Health Department has a kids' clinic for preventative immunizations.

Uninsured children ages 18 and younger can get vaccines for no cost, with the exception of an administration fee.

Most walk-in clinics are not offering the COVID-19 vaccine because it is not required on a state-wide basis.