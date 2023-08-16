First day of class at some of Utah’s largest school districts

HOLLADAY, Utah — Wednesday is the first day of school at some of Utah’s largest school districts.

One of those is Olympus High School in Holladay.

It’s a brand new school in many aspects even to students in upper grades, but particularly confusing to freshmen.

They had their freshmen orientation meeting Wednesday morning.

“We’ve got our student body officers who’ve been here since 5:45 a.m.” said Jen Christensen, Principal at Olympus High School. “They’re meeting kids in the hallway, they’re pushing them this way and we’re going to give them a lot of information. It’s a brand new year, a brand new school, so there’s a lot of new for them.”

Christensen says she’s excited to begin a new year.

Olympus has around 2,300 students, and that’s about 150 more than Christensen planned for, but she says it’s working out fine.