Free dental work offered to Utah kids ahead of new school year

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — With school right around the corner, the Roseman College of Dental Medicine in South Jordan is offering free dental check-ups so kids will be ready to flash their pearly whites for a new year.

No appointment is needed for the event taking place Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 10894 S River Front Parkway in South Jordan.

Kids who attend can receive a free dental screening, cleaning and fluoride as well as a voucher for a free exam including x-rays, sealants and $100 toward future care.

It's a great deal, especially for families who may need a bit of a financial boost during difficult times.

"We want our children who are going to be entering school soon to be able to go in with a good smile with great dental health," explained Dr. Ryan Moffat, DDS, Director of Public Health Sciences for Roseman University College of Dental Medicine.

Anybody between the ages of zero and 18 can show up for the free services, where doctors hope they'll see at least 500 children.

The event has been a hit in the past, with families lining up outside to get their teeth checked out.

Moffat said the majority of children who come in have four or more untreated cavities and are usually in families that bring in less than $30,000 a year in income.

"The reason the event is so important is that statistics show that fully one-third of the days that children are out of school are because of dental problems, dental pain, dental appointments that need to take place," Moffat said. "We know how important it is for children to be in school and not to be distracted by dental pain or problems and so this event helps them to get a good start on the school year, helps them to really focus on what's most important which is education and learning."

400 dental students from the college will be assisting with the event, as well as 150 staff and faculty members.

Moffat and other organizers of the event hope the services promote better dental health and hygiene in the community overall.