How to save money while checking off all the supplies on your back-to-school list

SALT LAKE CITY — Parents are expected to spend more that $600 per child on school supplies this year, according to consulting firm Deloitte.

So, while parents might be looking forward to getting kids out of the house, many are stressed about purchasing all the required supplies for the year.

Experts encourage families to "shop your home" first.

That means using up half-used notebooks before buying a new one, looking for spare pencils, pens and crayons and wiping down old binders and backpacks instead of buying them new.

If you do have to purchase additional supplies, budgeting experts recommend buying in bulk and dividing items and costs with other families at school.