Hundreds of new teachers welcomed to Davis School District ahead of school year

FARMINGTON, Utah — Hundreds of new teachers were celebrated Tuesday before beginning the school year with the Davis School District.

Local cheerleaders, a high school band and other educators made up the welcome wagon for more than 300 teachers starting their first school year with the district.

That's an impressive number considering there's been a tremendous amount of attrition within the profession over the past few years.

The new teachers tell FOX 13 News they can't wait to begin their new careers.

"I’m a little nervous but I’m excited," said Sidney Blair, who will be a fourth-grade teacher at Bolton Elementary School. "I think once things come together a little bit more, I’ll be a little bit more prepared I think I’ll be a little more ready."

Allison Riddle, who is an elementary mentor coordinator for the district says support is key in retaining teachers.

“There’s so much to set up and it really helps boost your ego and your motivation to do your best if you know people are behind you and they appreciate the work that you do,” she said.

The start of the brand new school year for the Davis School District is now less than two weeks away.