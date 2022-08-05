Hundreds of Utah kids receive free back-to-school dental check-up

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — In preparation for a new school year, hundreds of Utah kids received a free dental check from a local university.

One study estimates upwards of 17 million children suffer from untreated tooth decay, which can be detrimental and painful when trying to learn in a classroom all day.

At the event Friday, hosted at Roseman Dental in South Jordan, kids received an exam, x-ray and up to $100 worth of dental care.

"It’s an opportunity for us to connect with the community and bring a couple smiles to kids faces today,” said Kylee Lin, who is a student at Roseman Dental.

Not only is the free treatment a win for kids, it's a win for the students at Roseman University College of Dental Medicine who work in the clinic.

"When we’re normally students and normally in clinic we kind a lack a little bit of with the kids, so this is amazing,” explained Copper Lynch, who is a student at Roseman.

“It’s fun for us because we get to joke around with them, there’s tooth fairies, we get to give out stickers and I think the most important thing that we want to teach today is that the dentist isn’t scary," said Lin. "And we want to get them in here young and early so that is a good and positive experience.”

For parents, this kind of free preventative care can be a big money saver.

“I do have insurance but the insurance is expensive, I think it runs about $150," said Iris Recinos, who brought her sons to the clinic. "I have three boys so it’s a blessing for us to have the opportunity to come here."

The free checks are available on a first-come, first serve basis until 4 p.m. Friday. The clinic made 600 spots available, but those who missed out were not turned away, they recieved a voucher for a dental check up at a later date.

Click here for more information about Roseman Dental.