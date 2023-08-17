‘Indy Clover’ is a 'lucky' shopping place for back to school bargains

LINDON, Utah — Two Utah moms are revolutionizing how to revamp a closet.

Mia Evans and Keena Peery are sisters who decided to open a business specializing in the reselling of clothing and home goods.

“We had this idea and ran with it,” Evans said. “She [Keena] called me one night and said, ‘Do you think we can do this?’ I said, ‘Let's do it. Let's do it together.’”

The idea was to create a store where people rent a space to sell their items like gently used clothing and things they no longer need.

The concept allows sellers to clear out space in their closets and gives buyers the chance to freshen up their style with name brand clothing for pennies on the dollar.

“Just last week I was in Zara and I saw a cute little boy's $15 tee, brand new with tags,” Evans said. “I thought I am just going to wait because I know I will find it at Indy Clover. The next week I found it for $3.”

Both Peery and Evans believe this concept of upscale thrifting can be a big money saver – especially for back-to-school shopping when kids quickly grow out of their clothing.

“My sister and I always loved buying and reselling clothing,” Peery said. “We have always loved trendy clothes. Sometimes, we don’t want to pay full price – it gets expensive.”

The store also sells a variety of items, including accessories to complete a look.

From humble beginnings at the store’s original location in Lindon, Indy Clover is expanding. Several stores are now open in Utah and the business is growing outside of the state in places like Texas, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

The entrepreneurs who took this leap of faith are finding families and shoppers are thrilled to go to a store where they are sure to find a good deal while getting quality items.

“Indy stands for independent – independent sellers,” Peery said. “Clover is shopping the lucky finds.”

Learn more about Indy Clover here.