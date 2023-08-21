It’s back to school for the Canyons School District

DRAPER, Utah — Monday is the first day of school at one of Utah’s largest school districts.

While other big districts, like Jordan and Salt Lake, began classes last week, the Canyons School District is welcoming back its 32,000 plus students this week.

That includes Corner Canyon High School.

Ryan Jakeman, Head of Security for Canyons School District, joined FOX 13’s Scott McKane Monday morning to talk about a new integrated camera system the district is using.

There are 60 cameras at Corner Canyon alone.

“Our hall monitors, which are student safety advocates, they have the access to look at any of the cameras at their locations on this campus,” Jakeman said. “Here’s the list of all the cameras that are at this school.”

All the schools in the Canyons District have the same technology, and can share information with each other in real time.

The system makes it much easier to keep track of the thousands of students and staff and would pay dividends in the event of a serious incident such as an earthquake or unwanted person on any of the campuses.