New elementary school opens in rapidly growing Herriman community

HERRIMAN, Utah — As Utah continues to grow, so does the Jordan School District.

Oak Leaf Elementary is the newest school in the district. It opened its doors earlier this week.

“Everything is brand new. There are no preconceived anythings,” said principal Ronna Hoffman. “We get to start and make this the best we can make it.”

Hoffman has nearly a decade of experience in school administration. This is her first time opening a brand new school.

“It is exciting and energizing to open a new school,” she said. “There is something so exciting about being on the ground floor.”

Students and their families will help build the foundation and culture of the school by selecting the school’s mascot and colors.

Teachers are prepared to help ease students’ anxiety as they step foot in an unfamiliar environment.

“They definitely come with nerves that first day and about five minutes in those nerves are gone,” said kindergarten teacher Emily Jenson. “It’s just greeting them with a big smile and hug. We are just happy to have them here.

An estimated 500 students will attend Oak Leaf Elementary to address the needs of the rapidly growing Herriman community.