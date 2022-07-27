Thrifty Utah families find back-to-school deals shopping resale

SALT LAKE CITY — The rising cost of food, gas and everyday expenses is forcing many Utah families to pinch pennies, with many finding they can save money by shopping for gently-worn items like clothing and shoes.

“I am a mom and I have six kids,” said Shauna Sloan, founder of Kid to Kid. “I realized how fast they grow and how expensive it is to outfit them.”

Since opening its first location in Sandy in 1992, Kid to Kid specializes in the resale of children’s merchandise. Utah is now home to nine locations and the company has expanded around the country, as well as in Canada and Europe.

“It’s a treasure hunt, and you’re bound to find awesome things wherever you go,” Sloan said.

Sloan shared examples of clothing prices that can help families looking for back-to-school items this summer.

A pair of Levi’s jeans showing no signs of wear is selling for $4.99; brand new, the same jeans would cost more than $40.

Elsewhere, a “like new” sweater sports a $4.99 price tag at Kid to Kid, while a new version would retail for $30.

Salt Lake City mother of three Shakeyla Davis believes the store's deals are too good to overlook considering the current state of the economy.

“It’s very important to save a few dollars,” Davis said. “They have really good stuff. They won’t take it if it's not in good condition.”

Davis says she can outfit her kids with new, fresh looks for just pennies on the dollar. She also sells items that no longer fit her growing children to the store, with those clothes finding their way to the racks at Kid to Kid.

“Families are hit most by the increase in gas prices and increase in prices at the grocery store,” Sloan said. “Those are things that families with kids are impacted the most with.”

Sloan shared some tips for those who are new to shopping resale.

First, go to the store with a back-to-school list of items that children will need.

“You’ll check off 90% of things on your list,” she said.

Making several trips to several different stores will provide access to a greater selection of merchandise as every store acquires hundreds of new items every day. And if you find an item that you like – purchase it.

It may seem too early to buy a heavy winter coat when the temperature is 100 degrees outside, but kids are going to eventually need that coat. You likely won’t find it if you return to look for it in October.

Sloan sees the financial burden on the shoulders of Utah families. As kids head back to the classroom, she is proud that her stores offer a constant to counter the rapidly changing economic conditions.

“As you are trying to stretch that dollar a little bit farther, prices on our kids clothes have not gone up,” Sloan said.