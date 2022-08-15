Utah kids start the school year in a brand new Sandy elementary school

SANDY, Utah — Hundreds of Utah kids completed their first day of school in the newest building in the Canyon School District, Glacier Hills Elementary.

Students from Bell View and Edgemont elementaries are now blending into this new environment. Officials made the occasion extra special with a red carpet entrance.

"It’s really gratifying to see it all come together,” said Kirsten Stewart with the Canyons School District.

Students arriving with their parents walked the red carpet and got hyped up by the school mascot, a yeti.

Utah kids and their parents said they're ready for a fresh start in a new school.

"Last year was rough, going from kindergarten to first grade all day, but this year she’s just been very excited,” said parent Elisa Deamer, who has a daughter in second grade.

School leaders say teachers have plans to get right to work with students, not wasting a single moment of precious teaching time.

"We’re going to start right away with routines and expectations and start with academics and really have a normal year," said Julie Winfree, Principal of Glacier Hills Elementary. "As much as you can in a brand new building with construction happening."

After a tough couple of years due to COVID-19, administrators remind families that resources for kids heading into a new year are still available.

"So we can’t forget providing those social, emotional, mental health supports and resources for kids because ultimately, we want them to succeed in school and be optimal learners," explained Dr. Brian McGill, who serves as a Director of student services with the Canyons School District. "The way to do that is to have your mental health in check.”

Something else the district is now utilizing is the "Parent Square" app. It's a translation device to allow parents to converse back and forth with teachers and staff.

New tools, new school, new year of learning. It's safe to say, teachers, administrators, families and students are ready for another year of learning.