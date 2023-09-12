Utah parents can apply for free or reduced price school meals

SALT LAKE CITY — The school year is well underway and Utah families are being urged to apply for free and reduced price school meals.

The Utah State Board of Education says applications for free and reduced-price meals have been sent home to parents.

Those approved for food stamps, the food distribution program on native American reservations, family employment program, or some medicaid programs are automatically approved.

The eligibility for others will be evaluated based on income and household size.

A family of four qualifies for reduced-price meals with about a $55,000 annual salary, and free meals are provided if family income is $39,000 a year or less.

In the Salt Lake City School District, twelve schools have been approved for the community eligibility provision program.

That means all students get free breakfast and lunch regardless of family income, and there’s no need to apply.

Families can apply for free and reduced-price meals at any time during the school year.

Parents can also appeal a ruling if they were denied the free or reduced price benefit.