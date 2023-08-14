Volunteering in the classroom provides needed relief for Utah teachers

SALT LAKE CITY — As the back-to-school season kicks off, there are ways to help teachers without spending a dime. Invest time in the classroom and school environment.

Volunteering isn't just for parents who have children in the school, as proven by Sandy Straley, who has a grandson in elementary school.

Straley began volunteering in the '90s as her own three children went through school. She picked up her volunteer time again when her grandson Georgie headed to the classroom.

"Well, I love it," she said, "Because the kids just so enjoy seeing you and so he'll come up and give me a hug in the hallway and I think it kind of makes the kids feel special that their parents are there at school."

Ben Horsely with the Granite School District says any time that volunteers give to schools is seen and appreciated.

“I know that the teachers are very appreciative because many are shorthanded," he said. "It goes without saying we have some of the largest class sizes in the nation."

One-on-one time is a luxury many teachers can't offer their students and yet, it's critical to learning overall so volunteering is essential to teacher and student success.

But besides helping out, Straley explained she sees many other benefits to volunteering.

"Number one is I get to see who all my kids as well as Georgie's friends are and see how they interact," she said. "Sometimes the kids come home and complain about well, the teacher did this. And the teacher did that. Well, you get the other side of the story."

Horsley said parents and grandparents are welcome to help.

"If you’re bored at home and you’ve had too much golf, in your retirement age come to one of our schools, we’d love to have you," he said.

Volunteer duties can encompass many things including making phone calls, helping respond to emails or being in the classroom. But no matter what the assignment may be, the ripple effect is lasting.

“That’s what volunteers are especially good for, it's just making sure that no child is left behind," Straley explained. "And everybody gets a great education."

The best way to get involved is to reach out to your local school and see what opportunities exist.