CDC links salmonella outbreak to Papa Murphy's cookie dough

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is investigating a salmonella outbreak after 18 people reported becoming ill with symptoms potentially tied to consuming raw cookie dough.

Two of the cases resulted in hospitalizations, the CDC reported.

Six of the cases were reported in Washington; Idaho and Oregon each reported four cases. Utah had two reported cases, while Missouri and California each had one.

According to the CDC, nine people with salmonella reported consuming raw cookie dough from Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza the week before becoming ill. Two of the people, however, reported not eating Papa Murphy’s cookie dough before becoming ill.

Papa Murphy’s has stopped selling its raw chocolate chip cookie dough and raw s’mores bars dough.

The CDC says the dough should be thrown away and any items that might have touched the dough should be washed.

The CDC also reminded the public that Papa Murphy’s cookie dough is not meant to be eaten raw. It says the dough is made with unpasteurized eggs or raw flour and can contain salmonella and E. coli. Cookie dough that is meant to be consumed raw is made with heat-treated flour and either pasteurized eggs or no eggs at all.

The Food and Drug Administration says salmonella causes diarrhea, fever and cramps. The illness usually lasts four to seven days. Those who are infected usually do not require any treatment.

