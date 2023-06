CNN CEO Chris Licht is leaving the network just a year into his bumpy tenure, CNN reported, citing a source.

As of the publication time of this story, CNN’s corporate office has not confirmed Licht’s departure.

Licht took over last spring and before even taking over, he said he would shut down the network’s CNN+ streaming service just weeks after its launch.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com