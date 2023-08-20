FEMA expects funds to exhaust soon, before peak hurricane season

Even though hurricane season is just getting started, the Federal Emergency Management Agency says it's already running out of money.

FEMA chief Deanne Criswell is warning that the relief fund is expected to be depleted by the end of August.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there have already been 15 weather-related disasters that have exceeded $1 billion in damage this year, which is a new record for the U.S.

During a briefing, Criswell stated FEMA has adequate funding for ongoing response, factoring in events like the Maui wildfires, but without additional congressional funding, recovery projects might be postponed to next year.

Criswell says Congress needs to pass a $12 billion funding bill to avoid a lapse, but that’s not definitive.

"We may potentially need more beyond that, and my team is assessing that now," Criswell said.

FEMA says they will employ its Immediate Needs Funding rule when the disaster relief fund hits a "critical threshold."

This strategy prioritizes crucial ongoing disaster operations and sets aside funds for initial response and recovery in the face of a significant event.

However, the agency's resources are being strained by the escalating year-round disasters driven by the climate change crisis.

