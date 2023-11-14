Get $2,500, free pest control for having 100 cockroaches released in your home

While there are a lot of ways to make some quick cash, one pest control company is offering up a pretty unique way to earn a few thousand bucks after the holidays.

Pest control technicians at Raleigh, North Carolina-based The Pest Informer are offering up their services for free — along with a $2,500 payout — but there’s a catch, and it’s a pretty big one: They’ll first have to infest your home with cockroaches.

The pest control company’s experts are looking to test out DIY pest control methods for homeowners to use. Because they would like to do so in a real-world situation while containing environmental impacts, they’re asking for one household to participate at a time.

If your home is chosen, you will have to live there for around 30 days with 100 (or so) American cockroaches while The Pest Informer tests various family- and pet-safe treatment methods.

If you’re interested, you will also need to allow the company to film in your home during the 30 days in question. Rest assured, however, that if the study methods don’t work, they will use traditional cockroach treatment options at no cost to you to make sure your home is cockroach-free when they’re done.

You must be at least 21 years or older to qualify and you must either own the home or have written approval from the homeowner. The home must also be located in the continental U.S. You will not be allowed to try any additional cockroach treatments during the duration of the study.

You have until Dec. 31 to fill out a short form to be considered for this unique opportunity. If chosen, you can expect to hear from the company in early 2024.

Experts have actually been warning for a few years that cockroaches are becoming immune to traditional pesticides, so if you’re chosen for the study, you might be doing us all a big favor!

