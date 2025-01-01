Jeremy joined the FOX 13 News team in January 2025 and is excited to call the beautiful Beehive State home!

Jeremy comes from WKYT, the CBS affiliate in Lexington, KY, where he spent more than three years reporting in a variety of roles. His coverage ranged from devastating natural disasters to pressing issues at the state’s capitol in Frankfort to everyday human-interest pieces that captured the lives of central and eastern Kentuckians.

His work at the station earned him the Kentucky Broadcasters Association’s Rookie of the Year award in 2022, as well as two Ohio Valley Emmy nominations for his part in team coverage of the 2022 Eastern Kentucky floods.

Jeremy was born and raised on the Jersey Shore before attending the University of Maryland, College Park, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism.

Jeremy is looking forward to sharing the stories of all Utahns and if you have a news tip or story idea, you can reach him at jeremy.tombs@fox13now.com.