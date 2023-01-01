Jodi Saeland

Jodi started her Meteorology career 25 years ago in Nebraska doing evening weather. From there, she moved to Evansville Indiana to help start up the FOX station doing the evening newscasts.

Jodi's big jump came with a move to The Weather Channel where she stayed for over three years. It was there that she was able to learn from so many people in the industry and work alongside some of the best in the business.

From there, Jodi did a short stint in Chicago helping the CBS affiliate start a morning newscast. She quickly was on the move to Salt Lake City to KSTU where she stayed for 12 years and became part of the longest-running evening anchor team including Bob Evans and others. During this time, Jodi earned an Emmy from Rocky Mountain for weathercasting.

Jodi left FOX 13 News initially to focus on being a Mom. She had two young kids and wanted to be there for all of their growing-up years. She was been able to be on the sidelines of every game, ski race, field trip and momentous occasion in their lives. Her kids are now 16 and 18 and Jodi continues to support them in every aspect of their lives...as much as you can with teenagers.

Jodi joined FOX 13 as a fill-in role once again. It is a perfect fit to use her meteorology skills, return back to the field doing fun live shots and continue to be there for her family.

I am always happy to get emails from my "old" viewers.